Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) traded down 7.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.54 and last traded at $28.77. 94,307 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,436,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.01.

DBX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.80.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.49. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.21 and a beta of 0.91.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 108.39% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $550.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Timothy H. Young sold 10,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $319,734.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total transaction of $76,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,629 shares of company stock valued at $2,333,480. 30.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 6.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,415,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,860,000 after acquiring an additional 999,307 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 10.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,460,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,130,000 after buying an additional 710,867 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 22.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,708,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,244 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 61.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,556,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 34.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,883,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,489 shares during the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

