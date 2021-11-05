Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Hits New 12-Month High at $12.35

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$12.35 and last traded at C$12.32, with a volume of 180836 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.05.

FRU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research report on Monday, September 13th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$11.50 target price on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Acumen Capital lifted their target price on Freehold Royalties to C$12.75 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.02.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.86 billion and a PE ratio of 83.95.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$44.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$41.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Freehold Royalties Ltd. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 187.07%.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile (TSE:FRU)

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.