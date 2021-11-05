Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $65.45

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $65.45 and last traded at $64.96, with a volume of 406 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.58.

Several brokerages have commented on SYBT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 0.73.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 29.62%. Research analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.24%.

In other news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 10,000 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.03, for a total transaction of $590,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Donna L. Heitzman acquired 500 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.60 per share, with a total value of $25,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,746. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,297 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,008. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 36.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 48.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

