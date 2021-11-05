Sprott (NYSE:SII) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 16,534 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 103,250 shares.The stock last traded at $42.46 and had previously closed at $41.94.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.55.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Sprott had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $36.31 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprott Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Sprott by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Sprott by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sprott in the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Sprott in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

About Sprott (NYSE:SII)

Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.

