Sprott (NYSE:SII) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 16,534 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 103,250 shares.The stock last traded at $42.46 and had previously closed at $41.94.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.55.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Sprott by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Sprott by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sprott in the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Sprott in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.44% of the company’s stock.
About Sprott (NYSE:SII)
Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.
