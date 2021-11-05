Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)’s share price dropped 8.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.98 and last traded at $16.04. Approximately 28,103 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,223,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.47.

GOGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gogo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Gogo from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Gogo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Gogo from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.10.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.78.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $87.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gogo Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOGO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gogo by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 887,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,572,000 after acquiring an additional 77,895 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Gogo by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Gogo by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 17,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gogo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

