Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) by 49.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,244,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,199,068 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 2.59% of Smith & Wesson Brands worth $43,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SWBI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 62.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SWBI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smith & Wesson Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.38.

Shares of NASDAQ SWBI opened at $22.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.89. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $39.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.31. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 109.23%. The business had revenue of $274.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is 7.06%.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

