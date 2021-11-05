Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,697,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,298,097 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $964,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLF. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $8,463,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 44.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 735,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,157,000 after purchasing an additional 225,380 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 5.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SLF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.81.

In related news, major shareholder Life Assurance Co Of Canad Sun acquired 440,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $11,000,000.00.

NYSE SLF opened at $57.18 on Friday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.43 and a 12 month high of $57.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.55 and a 200-day moving average of $52.82. The company has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sun Life Financial Profile

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

