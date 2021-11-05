Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 20,446 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,446 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.09% of Dollar General worth $44,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Condor Capital Management raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 1.7% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 4.0% during the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 4.8% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Dollar General by 1.8% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. OTR Global cut shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$245.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.14.

NYSE:DG opened at $226.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.51. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $173.50 and a twelve month high of $239.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $217.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.09.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 38.90%. Dollar General’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.82%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

