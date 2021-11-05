Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 319.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 361,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275,505 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.53% of Oshkosh worth $45,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,569,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,809,000 after acquiring an additional 234,218 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Oshkosh by 6.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,014,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,065,000 after purchasing an additional 306,413 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Oshkosh by 9.8% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,597,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,729,000 after purchasing an additional 231,181 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Oshkosh by 8.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,748,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,977,000 after purchasing an additional 130,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Oshkosh by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 880,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,693,000 after purchasing an additional 19,023 shares during the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OSK stock opened at $113.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.98. Oshkosh Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.90 and a fifty-two week high of $137.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.11%. Oshkosh’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.96%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OSK. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Oshkosh from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $150.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Oshkosh from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.93.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

