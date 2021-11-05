Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19), Briefing.com reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share.
Shares of RCKT stock opened at $36.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 16.92 and a quick ratio of 16.92. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.15. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $26.87 and a 1-year high of $67.48.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.
