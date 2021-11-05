Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19), Briefing.com reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share.

Shares of RCKT stock opened at $36.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 16.92 and a quick ratio of 16.92. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.15. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $26.87 and a 1-year high of $67.48.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

RCKT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.38.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.