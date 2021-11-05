Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Issues Earnings Results

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.15), Briefing.com reports.

Shares of KROS opened at $53.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -21.75 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.49 and a 200 day moving average of $42.94. Keros Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $88.80.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KROS shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Keros Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

In related news, Director Julius Knowles sold 6,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $253,931.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 167,392 shares of company stock valued at $6,852,410. 36.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Keros Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) by 7,907.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,693 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.10% of Keros Therapeutics worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

