Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 55,597 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 391,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,597 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.13% of Discover Financial Services worth $46,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,614,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,438,214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816,544 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 9,019.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,191,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156,664 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,208,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,283,097,000 after acquiring an additional 632,214 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,105,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,018,000 after acquiring an additional 569,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,075,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $114.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $67.38 and a 52-week high of $135.69. The company has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.72.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 17.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 21st that permits the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total transaction of $396,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total transaction of $2,720,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DFS. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.32.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

