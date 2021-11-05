Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Stephens

Stephens lowered shares of Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progenity from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Progenity in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Progenity from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progenity currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.79.

Shares of Progenity stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,212,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,258,072. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.30. Progenity has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $7.86. The company has a market cap of $299.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of -0.01.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.99 million. Equities research analysts expect that Progenity will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progenity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progenity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progenity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progenity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progenity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

About Progenity

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

