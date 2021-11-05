MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) PT Raised to $62.00

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MGM Resorts International from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered MGM Resorts International to a negative rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded MGM Resorts International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded MGM Resorts International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.90 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.12.

MGM stock traded up $3.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.60. 426,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,656,052. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.11. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $21.51 and a 52 week high of $50.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a PE ratio of -19.89 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 18.51%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.08) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.25%.

In other news, EVP John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $433,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total value of $1,766,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,500 shares of company stock worth $5,771,175. 5.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGM. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 30,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.9% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 30,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.1% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 53.3% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

