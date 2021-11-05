Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Downgraded by Siebert Williams Shank to “Hold”

Siebert Williams Shank downgraded shares of Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $55.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Continental Resources from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Continental Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. MKM Partners reissued a neutral rating and issued a $54.00 target price (down from $57.00) on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.88.

Shares of CLR traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,060,161. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.35, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Continental Resources has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $55.48.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20. Continental Resources had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 7.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Continental Resources will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is presently -51.28%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 24.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,002,259 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $266,296,000 after buying an additional 1,367,155 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Continental Resources by 28.1% during the second quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,410,842 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $205,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,996 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Continental Resources during the second quarter worth $24,316,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Continental Resources by 3,487.9% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 510,779 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $13,214,000 after acquiring an additional 496,543 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Continental Resources by 71.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 780,549 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,684,000 after acquiring an additional 325,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

