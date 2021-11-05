BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Price Target Cut to $47.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BorgWarner from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BorgWarner from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BorgWarner has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.00.

BWA stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.22. 36,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,067,898. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.29. BorgWarner has a fifty-two week low of $35.79 and a fifty-two week high of $55.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.34.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.95%. BorgWarner’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 23.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,891,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $91,837,000 after buying an additional 365,102 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 72.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 608,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,536,000 after buying an additional 254,903 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in BorgWarner by 67.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 14,677 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 5,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the second quarter valued at $448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

