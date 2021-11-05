BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Price Target Cut to $47.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BorgWarner from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BorgWarner from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BorgWarner has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.00.
BWA stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.22. 36,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,067,898. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.29. BorgWarner has a fifty-two week low of $35.79 and a fifty-two week high of $55.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.34.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 23.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,891,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $91,837,000 after buying an additional 365,102 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 72.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 608,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,536,000 after buying an additional 254,903 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in BorgWarner by 67.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 14,677 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 5,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the second quarter valued at $448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.
About BorgWarner
BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.
