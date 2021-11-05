Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Downgraded to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Asana (NYSE:ASAN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $135.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $115.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Asana from $37.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Asana from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Asana from $52.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. FBN Securities began coverage on Asana in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Asana from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Asana presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.46.

Get Asana alerts:

Shares of ASAN traded down $3.45 on Thursday, reaching $128.22. 16,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,999,420. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of -71.43 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.56. Asana has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $139.98.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $89.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.26 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 288.11% and a negative net margin of 89.91%. Asana’s revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Asana will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.33, for a total transaction of $2,666,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.06, for a total value of $2,360,848.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,013,915 shares of company stock valued at $99,636,500 and sold 112,440 shares valued at $11,977,706. 54.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Asana by 2,403.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,209,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,098,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041,050 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Asana by 144.0% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,314,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726,575 shares during the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Asana during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,448,000. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in Asana during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,274,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Asana by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,460,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.