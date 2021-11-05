ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 25,950 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 601,172 shares.The stock last traded at $31.88 and had previously closed at $31.59.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.32 and a 200 day moving average of $34.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 43.88 and a beta of 1.07.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $316.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. ACI Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 98.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 6.5% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 1.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $6,508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

About ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW)

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

