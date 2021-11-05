QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Receives “Buy” Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $24.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded QuinStreet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd.

QNST stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.10. The company had a trading volume of 16,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,738. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.13. QuinStreet has a fifty-two week low of $13.23 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.29 million, a PE ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 0.73.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 4.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that QuinStreet will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other QuinStreet news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 30,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $531,053.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robin Josephs sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $373,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,463.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,404,574 over the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QNST. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 9.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 839,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,039,000 after acquiring an additional 75,129 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in QuinStreet by 8.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in QuinStreet by 14.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 10,106 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in QuinStreet by 23.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 473,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,614,000 after purchasing an additional 90,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in QuinStreet by 31.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 330,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,713,000 after purchasing an additional 78,912 shares in the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

