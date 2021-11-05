STERIS (NYSE:STE) Given New $270.00 Price Target at Stephens

STERIS (NYSE:STE) had its price objective boosted by Stephens from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research note released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $245.17.

Get STERIS alerts:

Shares of STERIS stock traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $224.66. 3,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,072. STERIS has a 12-month low of $170.36 and a 12-month high of $237.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.37 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 6.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that STERIS will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 27.88%.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $4,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total transaction of $309,549.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,727,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,213,172,000 after buying an additional 1,038,226 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of STERIS by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,785,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,606,130,000 after purchasing an additional 76,668 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of STERIS by 1.3% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,854,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,414,091,000 after purchasing an additional 89,973 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,037,674 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $832,989,000 after acquiring an additional 505,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 345.4% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,435,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $597,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664,087 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About STERIS

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.