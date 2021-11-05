Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target Cut to $183.00

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $185.00 to $183.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an underweight rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $189.29.

TT stock traded up $4.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $184.90. 19,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,117,828. Trane Technologies has a 52-week low of $137.08 and a 52-week high of $207.06. The stock has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $182.80 and its 200 day moving average is $185.26.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Trane Technologies will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.91%.

In other Trane Technologies news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total value of $25,021,653.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 257,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,811,783. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,593,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,038,000 after purchasing an additional 249,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 21.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,219,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,641 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,563,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,382,000 after buying an additional 173,642 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,375,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,577,000 after buying an additional 68,321 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 4.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,250,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,722,000 after buying an additional 182,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

