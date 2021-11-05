Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target to $250.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Wayfair from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $380.00 to $321.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Wayfair from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $330.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $298.38.

Shares of W stock traded down $12.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $243.51. 65,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,579,798. The firm has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a PE ratio of 77.11, a PEG ratio of 82.96 and a beta of 2.92. Wayfair has a 1 year low of $221.09 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $259.57 and a 200 day moving average of $285.94.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Wayfair had a net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The company’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wayfair will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.95, for a total value of $1,462,455.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,013 shares of company stock valued at $5,009,247 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its stake in Wayfair by 34.3% in the third quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 3.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the third quarter worth about $5,649,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Wayfair by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Wayfair by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

