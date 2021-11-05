Rage Fan 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $27,464.00 (RAGE)

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. Rage Fan has a market capitalization of $821,885.75 and approximately $27,464.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rage Fan has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One Rage Fan coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.00 or 0.00083513 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.67 or 0.00084616 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.66 or 0.00102616 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,450.36 or 0.07287709 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,094.46 or 1.00045614 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00022798 BTC.

Rage Fan Coin Profile

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Rage Fan Coin Trading

