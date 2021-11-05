SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 12th

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

SSR Mining has a payout ratio of 12.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect SSR Mining to earn $1.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.2%.

Shares of SSR Mining stock opened at $17.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.31. SSR Mining has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $21.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 16.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SSR Mining will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SSR Mining stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 923,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.43% of SSR Mining worth $14,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

