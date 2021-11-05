Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Declares $0.84 Quarterly Dividend

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.835 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%.

Shares of TSE ENB opened at C$52.32 on Friday. Enbridge has a 12 month low of C$35.80 and a 12 month high of C$53.23. The company has a market cap of C$105.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$51.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$49.36.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ENB shares. TD Securities upped their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Enbridge to a “hold” rating and set a C$56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$54.41.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

