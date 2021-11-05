Paloma Partners Management Co Buys 2,022 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 246.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 52.0% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 38 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1,566.7% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth $46,000. 27.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total transaction of $2,037,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,048.12, for a total transaction of $416,103.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,619.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,071 shares of company stock valued at $13,752,332 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $363.32 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.47 and a 52-week high of $365.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $356.62 and a 200-day moving average of $322.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ISRG. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $320.00 to $353.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $354.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $383.33 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.06.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

