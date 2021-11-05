Hegic Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4.13 Million (HEGIC)

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 5th. One Hegic coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000217 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hegic has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. Hegic has a total market capitalization of $82.50 million and approximately $4.13 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.10 or 0.00054250 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $151.04 or 0.00247518 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00012913 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004603 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.29 or 0.00097164 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Hegic Profile

Hegic (CRYPTO:HEGIC) is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 621,810,734 coins. Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hegic is medium.com/hegic . The official website for Hegic is www.hegic.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling Hegic

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hegic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hegic using one of the exchanges listed above.

