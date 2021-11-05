X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.87) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:XFOR traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,452. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $10.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.44.

In related news, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 10,832 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $55,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paula Ragan sold 13,448 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $68,584.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,612 shares of company stock valued at $166,321. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) by 227.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003.

