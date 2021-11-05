Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) to Hold

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $162.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.99% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Capital One have outperformed the industry over the past year. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Its third-quarter 2021 results reflect a rise in consumer loan demand and provision benefit. Robust card and online-banking businesses, strategic acquisitions (it has signed a deal to buy TripleTree), and a solid balance sheet are likely to keep aiding profitability. With consumers gaining confidence on the economic recovery, there has been a gradual rise in the demand for consumer loans, which will support fee income. However, near-zero interest rates will hamper margin growth and thereby hurt revenues going forward. Additionally, worsening credit quality is a matter of concern. Higher operating expenses owing to steady technology investments and strategic buyouts will hurt bottom line.”

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $175.80 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.73.

COF traded up $2.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $155.78. The stock had a trading volume of 64,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,114,715. The stock has a market cap of $69.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. Capital One Financial has a one year low of $76.20 and a one year high of $177.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.24 and a 200-day moving average of $159.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 25.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $3,307,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total transaction of $2,137,279.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,718 shares of company stock worth $5,521,349 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,741,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,683,530,000 after purchasing an additional 902,651 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,593,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,185,562,000 after acquiring an additional 124,873 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,101 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,476,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,153,123,000 after acquiring an additional 453,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 11,757.5% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,229,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185,053 shares in the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

