PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.810-$10.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.90 billion-$4.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.65 billion.PerkinElmer also updated its Q4 guidance to $2.05 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PKI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PerkinElmer from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating and issued a $170.86 target price (down previously from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $158.39.

Shares of PKI traded down $6.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $165.10. 18,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,712. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.01. PerkinElmer has a 12 month low of $119.95 and a 12 month high of $192.00.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 36.25% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 3.37%.

In related news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total transaction of $1,124,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

