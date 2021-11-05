KIWIGO Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $93,173.00 (KGO)

KIWIGO (CURRENCY:KGO) traded up 10.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. Over the last week, KIWIGO has traded 18.8% higher against the US dollar. One KIWIGO coin can now be bought for about $0.0203 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KIWIGO has a market capitalization of $861,404.15 and approximately $93,173.00 worth of KIWIGO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Get KIWIGO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.00 or 0.00083513 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.67 or 0.00084616 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.66 or 0.00102616 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,450.36 or 0.07287709 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,094.46 or 1.00045614 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00022798 BTC.

KIWIGO Coin Profile

KIWIGO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,438,196 coins. KIWIGO’s official Twitter account is @kgocrypto

KIWIGO Coin Trading

