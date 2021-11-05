Datamine Trading 5.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. Datamine has a market capitalization of $352,791.89 and $13,146.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Datamine has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Datamine coin can now be bought for about $0.0990 or 0.00000162 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Datamine alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.95 or 0.00428959 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000180 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000087 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001275 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $632.70 or 0.01036087 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003284 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About Datamine

Datamine (DAM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,564,829 coins. Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com . The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Datamine Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DAMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Datamine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datamine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.