Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) to report earnings of $1.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Standex International’s earnings. Standex International posted earnings of $1.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Standex International will report full year earnings of $5.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.42 to $5.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Standex International.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $175.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.41 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SXI. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Standex International in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Standex International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

In other Standex International news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 2,250 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 950 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $94,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,850 shares of company stock valued at $403,989. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 2,325.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Standex International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 6,525.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SXI stock traded up $3.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.85. 167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,501. Standex International has a 1-year low of $66.65 and a 1-year high of $115.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 40.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This is a positive change from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.87%.

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

