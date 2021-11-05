InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 6,447 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 107,730 shares.The stock last traded at $73.34 and had previously closed at $71.55.

IHG has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, InterContinental Hotels Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.81 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.51.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 25.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 44,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 8.5% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. 3.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

