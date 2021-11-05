Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Shares Gap Down to $17.98

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.98, but opened at $17.08. Prelude Therapeutics shares last traded at $17.10, with a volume of 106 shares trading hands.

PRLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Bank of America raised Prelude Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Prelude Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Prelude Therapeutics from $80.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.20.

The company has a market cap of $812.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.44 and a 200-day moving average of $32.09.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.09). On average, analysts anticipate that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David J. Mauro sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $550,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Pierce sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.68, for a total value of $708,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,750 shares in the company, valued at $864,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,033 shares of company stock worth $2,060,955 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRLD. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 106,366.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $190,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $272,000. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD)

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

