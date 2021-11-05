Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Shares Gap Down to $7.03

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.03, but opened at $6.62. Conduent shares last traded at $6.48, with a volume of 16,944 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNDT. TheStreet raised Conduent from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Conduent from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.83 and a 200-day moving average of $7.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.15 and a beta of 1.89.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 15.66% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Conduent by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,905,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,032 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Conduent by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,245,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,340,000 after purchasing an additional 47,955 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Conduent by 6.2% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,161,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,607,000 after purchasing an additional 708,729 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Conduent by 10.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,319,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,897,000 after buying an additional 682,756 shares during the period. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP increased its position in Conduent by 3.5% during the second quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 3,822,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,670,000 after buying an additional 128,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Conduent

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

