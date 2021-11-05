MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) Hits New 12-Month High at $19.30

MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$19.30 and last traded at C$19.10, with a volume of 35100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$18.86.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$18.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$525.02 million and a PE ratio of 5.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.24, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that MCAN Mortgage Co. will post 1.4199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company offers single-family residential mortgages, as well as residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as real estate and securitization investments. It also provides term deposits through a network of independent financial agents.

