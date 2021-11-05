Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.580-$1.620 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PEAK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho restated a neutral rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.85.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,216,692. The company has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.63. Healthpeak Properties has a 12-month low of $27.93 and a 12-month high of $37.69.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 33.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 73.17%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

