Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Skillz updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

SKLZ traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.21. The stock had a trading volume of 216,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,813,955. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.73 and a beta of 0.76. Skillz has a 1-year low of $7.97 and a 1-year high of $46.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.38.

Get Skillz alerts:

In other Skillz news, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 439,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $4,543,716.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,259,760 shares in the company, valued at $13,025,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 792,871 shares of company stock valued at $8,579,578 over the last 90 days. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SKLZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Skillz in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skillz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Skillz from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skillz has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.41.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

See Also: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.