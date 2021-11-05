Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 4.12%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ACA traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,618. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.22. Arcosa has a 1-year low of $47.34 and a 1-year high of $68.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.16%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Arcosa stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,475 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.52% of Arcosa worth $14,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACA. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Arcosa in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on Arcosa in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Sidoti raised Arcosa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Arcosa in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

