Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 4.12%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS.
Shares of NYSE ACA traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,618. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.22. Arcosa has a 1-year low of $47.34 and a 1-year high of $68.46.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.16%.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACA. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Arcosa in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on Arcosa in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Sidoti raised Arcosa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Arcosa in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.
About Arcosa
Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.
