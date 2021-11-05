Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Brokerages expect Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Avanos Medical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.41. Avanos Medical posted earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avanos Medical will report full-year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.62. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Avanos Medical.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens cut shares of Avanos Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Avanos Medical from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avanos Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE AVNS traded up $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.05. 3,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,994. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.69. Avanos Medical has a twelve month low of $29.68 and a twelve month high of $53.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.93 and a beta of 0.87.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Oleary purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.63 per share, with a total value of $158,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,505.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Avanos Medical by 18.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 161.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 16,420 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 6.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 6.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,392,000 after acquiring an additional 45,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 3.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

