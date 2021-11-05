MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Price Target Lowered to $27.00 at SVB Leerink

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) had its price target decreased by SVB Leerink from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MD. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of MD traded up $1.24 on Thursday, hitting $28.40. 9,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,498. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 129.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.88. MEDNAX has a one year low of $13.67 and a one year high of $35.67.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $493.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.04 million. MEDNAX had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MEDNAX will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John C. Pepia sold 9,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $248,225.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger Md Medel sold 1,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $36,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,694 shares of company stock valued at $4,204,476 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 22.8% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 2.5% in the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 21,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the second quarter worth $233,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in MEDNAX by 13.7% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in MEDNAX during the second quarter valued at $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

