Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Price Target to $119.00

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $112.00 to $119.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PRU has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.50.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $111.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,025,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $43.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.64. Prudential Financial has a twelve month low of $63.05 and a twelve month high of $115.52.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $1.10. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 11.82%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total value of $690,202.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,071,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 76.4% in the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 65.1% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 146.0% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.