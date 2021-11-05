Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) had its price objective upped by HC Wainwright from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LUMO has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Lumos Pharma from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jonestrading reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lumos Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.67.

Get Lumos Pharma alerts:

Lumos Pharma stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,739. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.73. Lumos Pharma has a twelve month low of $7.23 and a twelve month high of $36.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.09.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lumos Pharma will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Lalande bought 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $246,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Lalande bought 37,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.58 per share, with a total value of $362,124.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 215,544 shares of company stock valued at $1,949,463. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its position in Lumos Pharma by 1.4% in the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 382,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Lumos Pharma by 7.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 332,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after buying an additional 23,607 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Lumos Pharma by 30.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 49,873 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Lumos Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,586,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lumos Pharma by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. 46.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its product includes LUM-201, an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency (PGHD). The company was founded on June 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Lumos Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumos Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.