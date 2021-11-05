Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Price Target Raised to $57.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.50.

SEE stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.09. The stock had a trading volume of 15,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,584. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.74. Sealed Air has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $63.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 413.81%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sealed Air will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandbar Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the second quarter valued at about $27,160,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 10.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 28.7% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 927,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,940,000 after buying an additional 206,553 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Tobam increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 44.5% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 381,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,615,000 after purchasing an additional 117,600 shares during the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

