Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $190.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $225.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qorvo from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho cut Qorvo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Qorvo from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Qorvo from $223.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $202.61.

Shares of QRVO stock traded down $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $153.93. 58,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,120,064. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $172.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.37. Qorvo has a 12-month low of $138.00 and a 12-month high of $201.68. The company has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.34.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 21.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that Qorvo will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total transaction of $219,784.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total value of $885,002.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,510 shares in the company, valued at $28,089,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,551 shares of company stock worth $1,757,560. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Qorvo by 1,135.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 973,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,786,000 after acquiring an additional 894,876 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Qorvo by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,700,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Qorvo by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 15,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 6,415 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Qorvo by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 39,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,678,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

