Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Shares Gap Down to $13.90

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.90, but opened at $12.99. Tenneco shares last traded at $12.72, with a volume of 10,870 shares.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on TEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Tenneco from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Tenneco from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenneco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.
The company has a market cap of $991.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.72.
In other Tenneco news, Director Jane L. Warner purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.80 per share, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,107.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEN. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Tenneco during the second quarter worth $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Tenneco during the third quarter worth $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Tenneco during the first quarter worth $71,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in Tenneco during the first quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Tenneco by 30.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.
About Tenneco (NYSE:TEN)
Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.
