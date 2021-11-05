Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Shares Gap Down to $13.90

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.90, but opened at $12.99. Tenneco shares last traded at $12.72, with a volume of 10,870 shares.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Tenneco from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Tenneco from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenneco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

The company has a market cap of $991.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.72.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 233.09%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tenneco Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenneco news, Director Jane L. Warner purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.80 per share, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,107.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEN. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Tenneco during the second quarter worth $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Tenneco during the third quarter worth $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Tenneco during the first quarter worth $71,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in Tenneco during the first quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Tenneco by 30.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

