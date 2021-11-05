Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Shares Gap Down to $312.41

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $312.41, but opened at $289.16. Ubiquiti shares last traded at $299.00, with a volume of 1,659 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Ubiquiti from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.25.

The stock has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.04, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $312.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.55.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 491.01% and a net margin of 32.48%. The firm had revenue of $477.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is 24.54%.

In other news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of Ubiquiti stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.31, for a total transaction of $521,627.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UI. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. RE Advisers Corp raised its stake in Ubiquiti by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ubiquiti by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. 6.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI)

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

