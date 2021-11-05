RPC (NYSE:RES) Shares Gap Up to $5.09

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.09, but opened at $5.39. RPC shares last traded at $5.33, with a volume of 1,451 shares traded.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of RPC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

Get RPC alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.63 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.85.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. RPC had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $225.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that RPC, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $822,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $268,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,062,244 shares of company stock worth $4,680,389. Insiders own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in RPC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in RPC by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in RPC by 594.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in RPC by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in RPC by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 92,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

RPC Company Profile (NYSE:RES)

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.