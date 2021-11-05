Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $115.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $105.00. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.49% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ONTO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Onto Innovation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.25.
ONTO stock traded up $4.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.64. 4,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,314. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.07 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.05. Onto Innovation has a 1-year low of $36.10 and a 1-year high of $87.70.
In other news, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $4,018,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 56.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after buying an additional 19,218 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 47,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 2.7% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 109,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,911,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 2.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,203,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 24.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 195,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,117,000 after buying an additional 38,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.
About Onto Innovation
Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.
