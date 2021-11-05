Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $115.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $105.00. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ONTO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Onto Innovation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.25.

ONTO stock traded up $4.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.64. 4,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,314. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.07 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.05. Onto Innovation has a 1-year low of $36.10 and a 1-year high of $87.70.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.34 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Onto Innovation will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $4,018,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 56.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after buying an additional 19,218 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 47,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 2.7% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 109,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,911,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 2.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,203,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 24.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 195,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,117,000 after buying an additional 38,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

